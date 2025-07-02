Elon Musk 'credits' Trump's conflict resolution amid feud, deportation warnings

Amid the very public feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has hailed the US president's conflict resolution skills. Musk's post on Wednesday comes after Trump's deportation warning for the tech mogul. Musk's praise for the US president comes after Trump's deportation warning for the tech mogul.(AP)

Taking to X, Musk wrote - "Credit where credit is due. @realDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world."

Musk's tweet comes after the US president announced that Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

Musk's tweet also comes a day after Donald Trump warned the tech mogul that he may have to "close shop and go back to South Africa."

"Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign," wrote Trump on Truth Social as he warned Musk of being deported.

Musk's praise for Trump also comes after he stated on X that he was "tempted" to escalate the situation but would refrain for now.

"So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now," said Musk in response to the video of Trump said he would "take a look" into deporting the Tesla chief.

After Elon Musk's exit from the Department of Government efficiency, the tech mogul and the US president have engaged in a very public feud.

Musk, who oversaw the operation of DOGE till May 2025, expressed his disappointment in the Oval Office and its push towards Trump's "one big beautiful bill."

In response to Musk, Trump has time and again threatened to terminate billions in government contacts and subsidies for Musk's companies if the tech giant does not hop on board.

In retaliation, Musk accused Trump of "ingratitude, stating that he would have "lost the election" if it weren't for Musk's backing. Furthermore, Musk also claimed Trump was in the Epstein files, which was later rescinded by the SpaceX boss.