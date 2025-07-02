'It'll only get worse': What Trump said in warning to Hamas after Israel agreed on ceasefire

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Iran-backed Hamas to accept what he described as a “final proposal” for a 60-day ceasefire with Israel in Gaza. US President Donald Trump (L) with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House, in Washington, US. (File)(Reuters)

Trump, posting on social media, mentioned that his team had held talks with Israeli officials regarding the ongoing conflict, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington next week.

While Trump did not name the representatives involved, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance were scheduled to meet with Ron Dermer, a close adviser to Netanyahu.

The Gaza war began after Hamas-led militants launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures. Around 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with fewer than half believed to be alive.

In response, Israel launched a military offensive that, according to Gaza's health ministry, has killed over 56,000 Palestinians. The offensive has also triggered a widespread hunger crisis, displaced the entire population of Gaza, and led to accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice and war crimes at the International Criminal Court — charges that Israel strongly denies.

What did Trump say about Israel-Hamas ceasefire?

Trump said that Israel has accepted the key terms needed to establish a 60-day ceasefire, during which efforts will be made to reach a broader resolution to the conflict. He added that Qatar and Egypt will deliver “this final proposal” to Hamas.

“My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War,” Trump wrote.

Urging Hamas to accept the offer, he added, “I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better -- IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.”

What Trump said about Netanyahu’s visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed he would travel to the US next week to meet with Trump and senior American security officials, as international pressure grows to halt the conflict in Gaza and secure the release of the remaining hostages.

During a visit to a migrant detention centre in Florida, Trump said Netanyahu “wants to end it too.” When asked whether it was time to push Netanyahu toward a ceasefire deal, Trump responded that the Israeli leader was ready.

“I think we'll have a deal next week.”

Hamas spokesperson Taher al-Nunu told AFP the group is “ready to agree to any proposal if it will lead to an end to the war and a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of occupation forces.” He added, “So far, there has been no breakthrough.”

Hamas has said it is open to releasing all hostages still held in Gaza under a deal that brings the war to an end. However, Israel insists that the war can only end if Hamas is dismantled and disarmed — a condition the group refuses to accept.

One of the main points of contention in the negotiations has been whether any ceasefire should include a definitive end to the war. Hamas demands a full withdrawal of Israeli troops and a permanent halt to the fighting, while Israel insists the war will only end if Hamas agrees to disarm, surrender, and go into exile — terms the group has firmly rejected.

(With inputs from agencies)