Israel has agreed on terms to finalise 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, says Trump

United States President Donald Trump has announced that Israel has agreed to the “necessary conditions" to finalise a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. Israel-Gaza war has been going on since October 2023.(File/AP)

Trump said that his representatives met with officials from Israel on Tuesday (local time). He added that during the 60-day ceasefire, which is yet to be accepted by Hamas, they will work with all parties to end the war in Gaza.

Qatar and Egypt, who Trump said worked “very hard to help bring peace”, will deliver the final proposal, according to his post.

He expressed that Hamas would accept the deal “for the good of the Middle-East” and warned the Palestinian group that things will not get better, they will only get worse.

In a post on social media platform TruthSocial, Trump wrote, “My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War.”

“The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

Trump's announcement comes a little less than a week ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United States on July 7.

The war between Israel and Hamas, which has been going on for around 20-months now, has resulted in thousands of casualties in both the nations. The war was triggered after Hamas took Israel by surprise and stormed into the country to launch a large-scale attack on October 7, 2023, resulting in deaths of over 1,200 people. Israel has since maintained its retaliation against Gaza, which as caused over 56,000 fatalities, according to Gaza's health ministry.

In January this year, a three-phased ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas. However, in March, Israel resumed its offensive in Gaza, marking an end to the ceasefire.

Ever since Trump stopped the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, his focus had shifted to brokering a much-needed ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.