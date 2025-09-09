Is Lachlan Murdoch a Democrat or Republican? Political leaning of Rupert Murdoch's successor explored

The family of Rupert Murdoch has reached an agreement on a succession plan for the media mogul's business empire, the family announced on Monday, September 8. As per the agreement, Lachlan Murdoch will take control of Murdoch's media business, with Murdoch's other children will not holding stakes in the family companies. They will receive cash. Lachlan Murdoch at the White House to attend an Official Visit with a State Dinner honoring Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.(AFP)

In a press release, the Murdoch family- announced that a new trust will be established in place of the Murdoch Family Trust. Unlike the latter, all the siblings in a family, Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch, are not members of the board. Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch’s eldest son and current executive chair and CEO of Fox Corporation, Grace Murdoch and Chloe Murdoch, Rupert’s daughters with Wendi Deng, are in the new family trust.

Is Lachlan Murdoch a Republican or Democrat?

Lachlan Murdoch is seen as a conservative-leaning media owners who aligns with the Republican Party and right-wing politics. As the executive chair and CEO of Fox Corporation, he has defended Fox News’ role as a conservative outlet.

+According to a September 22, 2023 report by People, Lachlan Murdoch has been described as "more conservative than his father," by sources close to him.

According to the website Open Secrets, Lachlan Murdoch donated $1 million to the Senate Leadership Fund (a top GOP PAC) in 2020, plus $5,000 to the Bluegrass Committee and $2.8K to Mitch McConnell. In 2003, he donated $2,000 to George W. Bush.

The settlement comes on the backdrop of Rupert Murdoch's children suing Murdoch over the family's succession planning. The children went to court after the Rupert Murdoch initiated a succession plan, called the "Project Family Harmony”.

As per that plan, none of his children, other than Lachlan, will have voting rights in the company. After the settlement, all litigations in the case has been stopped, the press release stated on Monday.

Rupert Murdoch Chose Lachlan

Sources close to the Murdoch family had revealed that Rupert Murdoch said in private conversations that he feels his eldest son, Lachlan, is best suited to lead his media empire in his absence.

“Would love nothing more than peace all around,” Murdoch wrote to his ex-wife Ann, the mother of Elisabeth, Lachlan and James. “But the fact remains Lachlan is the best to run the business — greatly respected inside and outside,” Murdoch stated in an interview.

This story is being updated.