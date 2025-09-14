Mocked, shackled, arrested: LG-Hyundai executive’s 7-day ordeal in ICE custody despite entering US legally

A South Korean worker who spent a week in ICE custody despite entering the United States legally has shed some light on the ordeal they faced. In a secretly-written ‘detention diary’ later shared with Yonhap News, the worker – who has not been named – wrote about the grim conditions and human rights violations experienced by more than 300 South Koreans who were arrested from an LG-Hyundai plant during an immigration raid on September 4. A worker describes their ordeal in ICE custody after entering the US legally (Representational image)

Arrested without explanation

On September 4 at 10 am, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stormed a Hyundai-LG battery plant construction site in Georgia and arrested several ‘undocumented’ workers. Those detained included not just undocumented workers but also LG executives who were visiting the plant on a business trip, according to a Washington Post report

The worker, identified only as “A,” was on a two-month business trip with a valid B-1 visa, meant for meetings and training. Wearing a hard hat and safety boots, A was body-searched on-site before being handcuffed with cable ties.

After the raid, ICE agents distributed foreign arrest warrant forms and ordered workers to fill in the blanks. No translation or explanation was provided, and detainees were not informed of their Miranda rights. “Workers thought that completing the forms would lead to release,” A later wrote. After submitting the documents, detainees were given red wristbands and ordered to surrender their belongings.

Transported in chains

Sensing the severity of the situation, A secretly turned on a phone hidden in their bag to send one final message to family and colleagues: “Contact might be cut off.”

After waiting more than nine hours, A and others were loaded into a transport van. Some detainees were shackled at the waist, legs, and wrists. Inside, a foul stench from the onboard toilet filled the air, and the air conditioning remained off despite the sweltering heat.

Overcrowded detention facility

Upon arrival, detainees were herded into a 72-person temporary holding room. The facility had bunk beds, four toilets, and two urinals, but no clocks or windows.

Mattresses were moldy. Privacy was nonexistent. Only a small cloth separated toilets from the rest of the room.

“It was difficult to relieve oneself in such crowded conditions,” A wrote, describing how they held back bodily functions out of discomfort.

No basic supplies such as towels or toiletries were provided on the first night. Worker A relied on a borrowed towel for warmth and sleep. The room was so cold that some detainees microwaved towels to warm their bodies. The tap water smelled unpleasant.

Later, detainees finally received toothpaste, toothbrushes, blankets and deodorant.

The secret diary

On the fourth day, during a rare chance to handle documents, A managed to obtain a pen and paper. From then on, the South Korean worker began secretly writing a diary, recording conditions inside the facility and the interactions with ICE agents.

After three days of confinement, ICE conducted interviews. Before questioning began, officers handed out “voluntary departure” forms filled with terms like “illegal” and pressured detainees to sign.

Mocked by ICE agents

When asked about their purpose in the USA, A explained they were attending business meetings and training under a valid B-1 visa. The officer then asked if A was from “South Korea.” Upon confirmation, the officers smirked and began making jokes about “North Korea” and “Rocket Man,” mocking the detainee’s nationality.

Although furious, A refrained from protesting, fearing retaliation or mistakes on official documents.

When asked why they were arrested despite legal entry, an officer responded: “I don’t know either, but the people above think it’s illegal.” Other officers reportedly admitted to detainees that ICE may have made errors in the raid.