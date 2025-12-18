Olivia Nuzzi opens up on RFK Jr scandal, says she ‘fell in love’ with the ‘wrong person’

Olivia Nuzzi recently admitted to falling in love with the “wrong person” while addressing her alleged affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. During an appearance on The Adam Friedland Show on Wednesday, the former Vanity Fair editor refuted claims made by her ex-fiance Ryan Lizza that she acted as a “political operative” for the Health and Human Services secretary. She also clarified her stance on the Kennedy scion's viewpoint on vaccines and his other controversial medical opinions. Olivia Nuzzi opens up on alleged affair with RFK Jr

“I just like fell in love with someone and in the wrong circumstances, in the wrong person,” Nuzzi told host Adam Friedland, who then pressed her about the timeline of her alleged affair. Instead of giving a definite answer, she told him to read about it in her memoir, American Canto, which was released on December 2.

Friedland went on to ask Nuzzi if she developed feelings for Kennedy before she began working on a profile on him. “He’s told you he loved you. You didn’t say it back a couple times. Had it started before your profile of him?” the comedian inquired. To which, the disgraced journalist said, “No, after.”

When asked if she used to “kill stories on behalf of Secretary Kennedy,” Nuzzi denied, arguing that “a lot of things have been alleged” against her. She claimed not to have read the series of articles Lizza posted online, detailing their break-up. Elsewhere in the interview, the 32-year-old revealed that she does not share the same viewpoint on vaccines as Kennedy.

“Do you buy all that crap he [RFK Jr.] says about vaccine- you know, the health stuff?” Friedland asked. “No,” replied Nuzzi, adding that she does think some of his theories are “dangerous.” However, she agreed with Kennedy's stance on “processed foods, diets, pesticides.” “I thought the work that he did as an environmentalist was important.”

“But, when it comes to, like, you know, degrading trust in the medical profession or when it comes to negatively affecting vaccination rates or sowing confusion about that stuff, or relying on people who are not credible or just not being transparent in government, that’s not good, right? Among the things that we shared, I think it’s just like a broad scepticism of power,” Nuzzi said of Kennedy.