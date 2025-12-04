Olivia Nuzzi compares RFK Jr to Rocky in ‘strategy memo’ released by ex Ryan Lizza

Olivia Nuzzi and Robert F. Kennedy Jr's affair continues to rock the internet. Shortly after the scandal went viral, Ryan Lizza announced that he ended his engagement to the former star reporter for New York magazine. On Wednesday, the 51-year-old released a private note his ex-fiancée wrote to the Health and Human Services Secretary, comparing him to Rocky Balboa. Olivia Nuzzi compared Robert F. Kennedy Jr to Rocky in bombshell note published by her ex Ryan Lizza

Lizza published the shocking note on his Telos News substack to back his claims that Nuzzi had “crossed the line from journalist to political operative.” He explained that she wrote a “strategy memo” for Kennedy last June when he was preparing for a “pivotal event” and she was working on a “severely critical article about Joe Biden.”

In the lengthy memo, Nuzzi directed the Kennedy scion on how to counter-program the June 27, 2024, debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. “It sucks and it’s unfair that CNN and the major parties colluded to exclude you, but you have to deal with that reality as it is,” she wrote, referring to Kennedy's ban on participating in the presidential debate.

The disgraced journalist also gave him fashion advice, saying, “Not to be all Naomi Wolf advising Al Gore, but I would wear a (blue — unlike Gore, you are a summer) suit and your standard thin tie so that those clips achieve the same thing aesthetically that your actual presence at the debate would achieve in terms of signaling both plausibility and a contrast.”

“The takeaway should be that you are Rocky while the other candidates are Rocky and Bullwinkle,” Nuzzi went on, referencing the iconic character played by Sylvester Stallone. She concluded the memo with, “I love you,” followed by heart and kiss emojis.