Olivia Nuzzi drops bombshell on RFK Jr. affair; claims he wanted her to have his baby: ‘He said he loved me’

Olivia Nuzzi, who was formerly a New York Magazine reporter, has shared details of her alleged affair with current Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr in her forthcoming memoir – American Canto. The 32-year-old claimed that RFK Jr had expressed a desire to be the father of her child. Olivia Nuzzi and Robert F Kennedy Jr allegedly had parts of each other's bodies they liked. (X/@roushanmehta_, @SpencerHakimian)

The book, which was accessed by The New York Times prior to its launch, has more details about her time with RFK Jr. NYT noted: “But she said ‘I love you’ only after he said it first. He called her ‘Livvy’ and wrote her poems. He said he wanted her to have his baby. He promised to take a bullet for her.”

Nuzzi also went on to mention that the two had exchanged ‘I love yous’ and they had favorite body parts of each other. While Nuzzi liked RFK Jr's nose, she claimed that the Kennedy family scion liked her mouth. Despite the age gap with the 71-year-old, Nuzzi noted that she never minded it as they shared “common language, common skepticisms, common ideas about what was beautiful, common beliefs about what was valuable.”

Notably, Robert F Kennedy Jr is not mentioned by name in the forthcoming book and is only referred to as ‘the politician’.

What to know about Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr's alleged affair

Nuzzi stated that their relationship was ‘never physical’ but ‘should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict.’ The scandal surrounding the alleged affair came into the spotlight in October 2024.

Nuzzi found herself out of a job at New York Magazine, and was dumped by then-fiancé, Ryan Lizza, a fellow political reporter. Since then, she's become the West Coast editor at Vanity Fair magazine.

Notably, RFK Jr has downplayed their relationship too, saying that he only met Nuzzi once for an interview, at her request. RFK Jr's wife, Cheryl Hines, has repeatedly been seen by her husband's side even after the affair saga, but Nuzzi's relationship imploded.