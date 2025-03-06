RFK Jr's wife Cheryl Hines gives him ‘strict ultimatum’ after sexting scandal with Olivia Nuzzi

Cheryl Hines has issued a “strict ultimatum” to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after his alleged sexting scandal with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, according to Daily Mail. In the wake of the controversy that rocked their marriage last year, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star has ordered her husband to immediately relocate her from Los Angeles to Washington DC, where he is serving as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Cheryl Hines, wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump's choice to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, watches as he appears before the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)(AP)

“Cheryl doesn’t feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own, in D.C., even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around, as he gets settled in his powerful new position,” sources told the outlet. “So she’s given him a strict ultimatum – move me or else,” the insider added.

Amid the reports about her “ultimatum” to Kennedy, 71, a representative for Hines told the Daily Beast, “I have a strict policy to never comment on my client’s personal life.” Insiders further told Daily Mail that the 59-year-old fears that her husband's self-proclaimed “lust demons” will resurface should he be allowed to live as a “part-time bachelor.”

Kennedy's highly publicised sexting scandal with Nuzzi had left Hines “blindsided,” the sources further told the outlet, adding that the Bad Moms star is “absolutely still recovering from the emotional shock and pain.”

In the months since the Kennedy scion was accused of having “incredible” FaceTime sex with the former New York Magazine reporter, Hines has been supportive of his political affairs, making public appearances alongside him.

Despite being part of the Hollywood scene for years, Hines is now determined to leave her $6 million Brentwood home to keep an eye on her husband's behaviour.

“Cheryl’s willing to sacrifice all the glamorous lifestyle to become a political wife, moved to D.C. forthwith, and live in trendy Georgetown, so she can keep a close watch on Bobby,” sources told Daily Mail.