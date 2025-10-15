Trump's $100K fee forces Fred Hutch, UW Medicine to pause H1-B visa requests

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle and the University of Washington’s medical institutions have put on hold sponsoring new H1-B visa applications. This is due to the $100,000 fees imposed on them by US President Donald Trump, The Seattle Times reported. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and University of Washington are not sponsoring H1-B visa requests after the imposition of $100,000 fee.(Representational Image)

Trump announced on September 19 that new H1-B visas would come with a fee of $100,000. This applies only to new visa applications and not renewals. H1-B visas obtained before September 21 will also not come with this fee.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center is one of the country’s most renowned institutions working in the field of cancer research and treatment. The institution’s spokesperson Claire Hudson has opened up about the decision to pause sponsorships of H1-B visas. She attributed it to “rapidly changing federal situation around employer sponsorship of immigrant workers,” as per The Seattle Times.

The University of Washington, Becker’s Hospital Review said it has halted H1-B petitions in both academic and medical fields. Initially, things were kept on hold till October 8, but then extended to October 15. Now, with that deadline set to be breached, a further extension of the hold is expected.

An official of the university said: “We have been looking through the cases that we have in the pipeline and trying to identify workarounds.”

Fred Hutchinson, University of Washington’s need for H1-B visa holders

Fred Hutch has been a major employer of people holding H1-B visas. According to The Seattle Times, over the last five years, the institution has had 181 applications for such visas approved.

Further, the University of Washington has offered jobs to 20 people, 3/4th of whom would work in UW Medicine, who will need the H1-B visa. With the new stipulation, their fate may be left hanging.

American healthcare’s needs

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, immigrants account for 27 per cent of doctors in the United States, 22 per cent of nursing assistants and 16 per cent of registered nurses. So, the imposition of the hefty sponsorship fee on employers of foreign medical professionals is likely to have a major impact on US healthcare institutions.

FAQs:

What is an H1-B visa?

An H1-B visa allows a working professional to extend their stay in the country by up to six years. They are also eligible to apply for a Green Card.

What is Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center?

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center is a world-renowned institution that provides treatment for cancer and also does research on the disease.

Why does the University of Washington employ medical professionals?

The University of Washington has medical institutions – UW and Harborview Medical Centers – which provide healthcare.