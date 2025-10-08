Who is Chantel Collado? All on Seattle Mariners star Josh Naylor's wife

Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is famous for his powerful hitting and love for the game. Off the field, he is just as dedicated towards his wife, Chantel Collado, who is a professional singer as well as his high school sweetheart. Josh Naylor and Chantel Collado.(X/@MLB)

Who is Chantel Collado?

As per People magazine, Chantel Collado was born on December 15, 1997, in Toronto, Canada. She performs under the mononym “Chantel” and has released several original songs, including “Tu Princesita,” “Re y Tú No Serás,” and “Mentiras Baratas” (Santiago Felipe/Getty).

Collado comes from a musical family. Her father, Leo Collado, is of Dominican descent and introduced her to tropical music genres such as salsa, merengue, and bachata at a young age.

She told International Salsa Magazine, “I grew up watching my father on stage as a director, musician and singer. From a very early age, I went on stage and sang with him. My brother is also a musician, so I think it just was natural for me.”

Collado continued, “I didn’t know it’d like it or take it seriously as a career, but it was when I turned 15 that we decided to focus on music. That’s how I started writing songs with my brother and we’ve been going at it for the last 14 years.”

Relationship and family milestone

Josh Naylor and Chantel Collado went to the same school, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School, in Ontario and this is where they first met each other. The couple have been together since high school and also went to prom together in June 2015. Earlier, Naylor shared a photograph from the event on Instagram and wrote, “Prom with the most beautiful girl #Prom2K15.”

The couple got engaged on June 12, 2023, when Naylor proposed to her on a beach in San Diego, during a Guardians road trip. They tied the knot on January 4, 2025, at Paramount Event Space in Ontario.

Their wedding went viral on social media because of their entrance, where the couple and their wedding party joined and danced. Guests also had interactive fun with a 360-degree photo booth and an audio guestbook.

Less than a year after their wedding, Naylor and Collado are expecting their first child.

Also Read: Gynaecologist warns against severe hypertension in pregnancy: Know who is at higher risk and how to protect heart health

Naylor briefly stepped away from the Mariners lineup for “personal reasons,” according to MLB.com, before returning for a game against the Detroit Tigers.

A supporting partner

Collado has been a constant source of support for Naylor throughout his career. In April 2023, she joined him in volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio. The couple also attended Naylor’s first MLB All-Star Game in July 2024 and posed together on the red carpet.

While the couple keeps much of their life private, their wedding, engagement, and upcoming parenthood offer fans a rare glimpse into the loving and supportive bond between Josh Naylor and Chantel Collado.

Also Read: Woman shares she got pregnant at 46 naturally: 'Doctors will have women believe that a story like mine isn't possible'

FAQs:

1. Who is Josh Naylor’s wife?

Josh Naylor’s wife is Chantel Collado, a professional singer.

2. When did Josh Naylor and Chantel Collado get married?

They tied the knot on January 4, 2025, in Ontario, Canada.

3. Are Josh Naylor and Chantel Collado expecting a child?

Yes, the couple is expecting their first child together.