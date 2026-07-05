Watch: Bhangra performance steals the show as F1 Sprint kicks off South Asian Heritage Month at Silverstone

The 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix Sprint at Silverstone began with a vibrant celebration of South Asian Heritage Month, as Punjabi Bhangra dancers and drummers took to the starting grid ahead of Saturday's race. Punjabi dancers open British Grand Prix Sprint festivities to kick off the South Asian Heritage Month. (Screengrab | F1 Instagram )

The South Asian diaspora's month-long celebration of the legacy of those with roots in the South Asian nations of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives is known as South Asian Heritage Month. Every year, it runs from July 1 to July 31.

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South Asian culture takes center stage at Silverstone Formula 1 marked the beginning of South Asian Heritage Month with a traditional Punjabi Bhangra performance on the grid.

The dancers and musicians performed in front of thousands of fans before drivers prepared for the Sprint race. Jas Aulakh, along with her dance crew “Bhangra Fam Academy,” performed Punjab's Bhangra to the song “Kaun Nee Jaandah.”

The sport posted footage of the performance on its official social media channels, writing, “Ahead of F1 Sprint we celebrated South Asian Heritage Month with a special Bhangra performance on the grid.”

The celebration came during a record-breaking British Grand Prix weekend. Silverstone welcomed around 570,000 spectators across the event.

The festivities, however, were briefly interrupted when one of the Punjabi drummers collapsed during the performance.

According to reports, temperatures continued to rise throughout the weekend, reaching about 26°C on Saturday. Those conditions likely contributed to the medical emergency involving the performer.