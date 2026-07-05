Watch: Bhangra performance steals the show as F1 Sprint kicks off South Asian Heritage Month at Silverstone
Punjabi dancers open British Grand Prix Sprint festivities to kick off the South Asian Heritage Month.
The 2026 Formula 1 British Grand Prix Sprint at Silverstone began with a vibrant celebration of South Asian Heritage Month, as Punjabi Bhangra dancers and drummers took to the starting grid ahead of Saturday's race.
The South Asian diaspora's month-long celebration of the legacy of those with roots in the South Asian nations of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives is known as South Asian Heritage Month. Every year, it runs from July 1 to July 31.
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South Asian culture takes center stage at Silverstone
Formula 1 marked the beginning of South Asian Heritage Month with a traditional Punjabi Bhangra performance on the grid.
The dancers and musicians performed in front of thousands of fans before drivers prepared for the Sprint race. Jas Aulakh, along with her dance crew “Bhangra Fam Academy,” performed Punjab's Bhangra to the song “Kaun Nee Jaandah.”
The sport posted footage of the performance on its official social media channels, writing, “Ahead of F1 Sprint we celebrated South Asian Heritage Month with a special Bhangra performance on the grid.”
The celebration came during a record-breaking British Grand Prix weekend. Silverstone welcomed around 570,000 spectators across the event.
The festivities, however, were briefly interrupted when one of the Punjabi drummers collapsed during the performance.
According to reports, temperatures continued to rise throughout the weekend, reaching about 26°C on Saturday. Those conditions likely contributed to the medical emergency involving the performer.
Medical emergency before Sprint race
The drummer collapsed midway through the Bhangra performance. Medics raced to the man and immediately placed him in the recovery position before he seemed to awaken.
The sunny weather on Silverstone's grid is said to have caused the drummer to become excessively dehydrated. The SunSport reported that the individual was taken away in an ambulance and has reportedly received medical attention.
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Antonelli claims victory
Mercedes youngster Kimi Antonelli produced another impressive drive to win the Sprint after overtaking Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who had started from pole position.
Hamilton had secured Sprint pole by just 0.010 seconds during Friday's qualifying session, marking his first pole in either qualifying format since the 2025 Chinese Sprint.
He said, “I love this place, I love this crowd, and I can’t express to you how big a dream it is…I’m really grateful to get that pole. I was quick through all the session, but still, it was only 10 milliseconds, so it was very close to these guys.”
Hamilton led the opening laps before Antonelli passed him on the Hangar Straight using the overtake mode. The Mercedes driver then pulled clear to claim victory and extend his championship lead. Hamilton finished second in front of his home crowd, while Lando Norris recovered from sixth on the grid to take third place.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More