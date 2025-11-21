Who was Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield? Stone Roses bassist dies suddenly at 63

Gary “Mani” Mounfield died suddenly at the age of 63; his brother, Greg, shared the news on Facebook. A cause of death has not been revealed. The musician was best known as the bassist of Stone Roses and Primal Scream. Gary Mounfield, the former bass player of the Stone Roses and Primal Scream, has died aged 63.(AP)

Who was Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield? Rocker dies at 63

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother Gary Mani Mounfield. Rip Rkid,” Greg wrote, adding in the comment section that his brother “reunited with his beautiful wife Imelda,” who died in November 2023, three years after her bowel cancer diagnosis. The couple welcomed twin boys in 2013.

Mounfield was born in Crumpsall, England, in 1962. In the early 1980s, he formed the band Fireside Chaps with John Squire and Andy Couzens. The band was later renamed as Stone Roses with Ian Brown as the new frontman.

The late bassist remained with the band until their split in 1996. Mounfield later joined Primal Scream. However, in 2011, he briefly reunited with Stone Roses for a comeback tour.

Tributes pour in for Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield

Shortly after the news of his death broke, tributes started pouring in on social media. Stone Roses wrote in an emotional post shared on X, “RIP our wonderful brother Mani. The greatest bass player and friend we could ever have wished for. X.”

Mounfield's former bandmate Brown wrote on X, “REST IN PEACE MANi X.” Additionally, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder and vocalist Rowetta also shared tributes on X.

“RIP Mani – my heartfelt condolences to his twin boys and all of his family,” Ryder wrote, while Rowetta shared a photo of herself with Mani and Imelda, writing, “Going to miss you so much. All my love to the boys, the family & all those who knew & loved him.”