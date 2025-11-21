Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield's family: Who was his wife, Imelda? Details on their twin sons

Legendary British bassist Gary “Mani” Mounfield, best known for his work with ‘The Stone Roses’ and ‘Primal Scream’, passed away at the age of 63 on November 20. His death was confirmed by his nephew, via a statement on X. Bassist Gary "Mani" Mounfield of The Stone Roses performs on the main stage at the V Festival in Weston Park.(AP)

“Unfortunately with sad news my uncle Gary Mani Mounfield from the Stone Roses has sadly passed away today," it read.

“Thinking of his twins and my uncle Greg at this sad time. He will be reunited in heaven with his lovely wife Imelda.

Here's what we know about his family.

Who was Imelda Mounfield?

Mani was married to Imelda Mounfield, whom he met during the recording of The Stone Roses' second album, Second Coming. The couple had twin sons, Gene Clarke and George Christopher, born in 2012.

Tragically, Imelda died in November 2023, after a battle with stage-four bowel cancer.

The love for his wife and twins was evident, especially after Imelda’s brave fight with cancer. The couple became vocal about cancer awareness and supported charities in her honor.

In December 2022, Imelda and Mani used an auction of music and cultural relics to generate almost £100,000 for The Christie and Stockport NHS Charity, one of the largest sums of money they had raised for local charities during Imelda's years of fighting cancer.

Imelda said that the charity work “supported me through my journey.” She also said, “Cancer affects not just the person who has it, but everyone around them, and I hope that by investing in some more research, we can help alleviate some of the devastation caused to families,” NME reported.

Mani's brother, Greg Mounfield, announced Mani's passing on Facebook, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce the sad passing of my brother.”

Also read: Vince Gill honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at CMA: All about his family

Mani's half-brother

Beyond his immediate family, Mani also discovered in later years (2013) that he had a half-brother, Steve Jones, born of his father's earlier relationship, as reported by Female First. The revelation reportedly brought the two together.

Mani was proud of his working-class Manchester roots. He was born in Crumpsall, attended Xaverian College, and remained tied to his home town throughout his life.

Mani was about to begin his storytelling tour titled “The Stone Roses, Primal Scream and Me” in September 2026. His sudden passing has left that future unfulfilled.

His twin sons are now part of his legacy.