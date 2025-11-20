Vince Gill honored with Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at CMA Awards 2025: All about his family

Vince Gill was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award during the CMA Awards 2025 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 19. Vince Gill receives the Lifetime Achievement award at the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.(REUTERS)

Brandi Carlile and Patty Loveless performed a musical tribute to Gill, featuring his single “When I Call Your Name”.

While accepting the honor, Gill mentioned each of his children by name. He ended his speech with a tribute to his wife, Amy Grant, calling her the “kindest soul” in his life.

All about Vince Gill’s family

The 22-time Grammy winner has been married twice in his life. Three years after his divorce from Janis Oliver, he tied the knot with Amy Grant in 2000.

Amy, who was earlier married to musician Gary Chapman, shares three children with him: Matthew Garrison Chapman, Gloria Mills "Millie" Long, and Sarah Cannon Besenius, People magazine reported.

Amy and Gary got married in 1982, while their divorce was finalised in 1999.

On the other hand, Vince Gill shares a daughter, Jennifer "Jenny" Jerene Gill, with his former wife Janis Oliver.

After separating from their former partners, Vince and Amy got engaged and married in 2000. They welcomed their daughter, Corrina Grant Gill, in 2001.

Jennifer “Jenny” Jerene Gill, 43

Jennifer “Jenny” Jerene Gill is the daughter of Vince Gill and his ex-wife, Janis Oliver. Jenny, a country singer, released her debut EP, The House Sessions, in 2017.

She married music publishing executive Josh Van Valkenburg in 2010. Jenny and Valkenburg have two children: Wyatt and Everly.

Matthew Garrison Chapman, 38

Matthew Garrison Chapman is the first child of Amy Grant and her first husband, Gary Chapman. Although both his parents were involved in music, Matthew decided to pursue a business career. He is currently the president and chief technology officer of LabCanna, a cannabis company.

Gloria Mills "Millie" Long, 36

Gloria Mills "Millie" Long is the second child of Grant and Gary. Grant said Millie inspired her to write the hit song "Baby Baby", which was a collaboration with Tori Kelly. Millie donated a kidney to her best friend, Kathryn Dudley, in 2017.

Millie married Ben Long, whom she met on a dating app, in 2019. The couple welcomed their son, Oliver, in 2024.

Sarah Cannon Besenius, 33

Sarah Cannon Besenius is the youngest child of Grant and Gary. According to an Instagram post by Millie, Sarah married Derek Besenius in 2019. “My beautiful sister couldn't have picked a better partner," Millie wrote.

Sarah is involved in her brother Matthew's cannabis business as the chief operating officer at LabCanna.

Corrina Grant Gill, 24

Gill and Grant welcomed their daughter, Corrina Grant Gill, two days after their first wedding anniversary, on March 12, 2001. Corrina, who is also a musician, often shares videos of herself singing on social media.

Corrina released her debut EP, Here For Holding, in 2023. She earlier said that the EP was a dedication to "every person who's held me".

FAQs

Which award did Vince Gill receive at the 2025 CMA Awards?

Vince Gill received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Honor at the 2025 CMA Awards.

How old is Vince Gill?

Vince Gill is 68 years old.

When did Vince Gill marry Amy Grant?

Vince Gill married Amy Grant in 2000.