Ben Stokes lays down the gauntlet for England players before Ashes opener: ‘An opportunity to write our own history'

Ben Stokes has had a transformative effect on English Test cricket since his appointment as captain. England have begun to find their feet again as a red ball outfit, and fly to Australia for the Ashes with a strong chance to force a series result for the first time in 15 years. Ben Stokes and Steven Smith pose with the Ashes trophy at the Perth Stadium.(AP)

Stokes took the reins of the team after Joe Root’s English team dropped to a 4-0 loss in 2021-22, pushing England’s record down under to zero wins and 13 losses in the last 3 tours. With that in mind, Stokes is keenly aware of the chance he and his team have to change the narrative surrounding cricket’s oldest rivalry.

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the Ashes, Stokes laid down a simple challenge for his teammates.

"Look, coming to Australia, playing against Australia, they're a seriously good team and everyone, including myself, including the team, and all you guys know that the record of England over the history of Ashes series in Australia isn't the best,” said Stokes.

“But we've got an opportunity here over the next two and a half months to write our own history," promised Stokes, asking a young and refreshed team to take the opportunity to right the wrongs of the post.

‘The goal is to get on that plane…’

England last won in Australia in 2010-11 under the leadership of Andrew Strauss. James Anderson and Alastair Cook had a remarkable series, and England will need a couple of players to step up to the same level.

"We've obviously come here with the goal and that goal is to get on that plane mid-January, returning to England, being Ashes winners. But we know it's going to be very, very tough. It's going to be hard because beating Australia in Australia is not an easy thing,” warned Stokes.

In particular, England will need their seam attack to be on the top of their game, and a highly skilled middle order to turn up with the consistency that is expected of players like Joe Root and Harry Brook.

"It's been a big build-up, as always, every Ashes series is, whether it's in England or Australia. It's great, something that, when you're a kid, you look at and go, I'd love to be there one day," said Stokes, who captained England’s famous 2-2 series draw at home in 2023 but will have dreams of doing one better.

England’s campaign begins at the Perth Stadium, where India beat Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for their sole victory in that series last year.