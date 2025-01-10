Menu Explore
Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha, wife in Los Angeles amid wildfires; share an update

ByShylaja Varma
Jan 10, 2025 11:51 AM IST

Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine, who are based in London, are currently in Los Angeles.

Sidhartha Mallya, son of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, and his wife are in Los Angeles as massive wildfires continue to devour thousands of homes in the city. He shared an update saying the couple is safe and offered help to anyone who needed.

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine Santiago married in June 2024. (Instagram/@sidmallya)
Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine Santiago married in June 2024. (Instagram/@sidmallya)

"Thank you everyone who reached out. Jasmine, myself and the animals are safe. If anyone in LA needs anything, please reach out to us," Mallya said in his Instagram Stories.

His wife Jasmine too shared information on relief materials that people affected needed.

Sidhartha Mallya is the son of Vijay Mallya and his first wife, Samira Tyabjee Mallya. He married his longtime girlfriend Jasmine at his father’s sprawling Hertfordshire estate in June last year.

Mallya and Jasmine are based in London. The couple's close friends as well as the senior Mallya's close friends from India attended the wedding celebrations.

Nearly 10,000 homes destroyed in Los Angeles wildfires

Five wildfires burned in Los Angeles County, and the skies buzzed with aircraft dropping retardant and water on the flaming hills. Nearly 10,000 homes and other structures have been destroyed in the disaster.

US President Joe Biden, who declared a major disaster on Tuesday, promised on Thursday that the federal government would reimburse 100% of the recovery for the next 180 days to pay for debris and hazard material removal, temporary shelters and first responder salaries.

"I told the governor, local officials, spare no expense to do what they need to do and contain these fires," Biden said after meeting with senior advisers at the White House.

(Also Read: Luxury mansion listed for 288 crore seen ablaze amid Los Angeles wildfires)

