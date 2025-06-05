Visual IQ test: How many squares can you count in this mind-bending puzzle?

In a world saturated with digital distractions, nothing captivates online audiences quite like a good brain teaser. From camouflaged animals to number puzzles, these challenges tap into our innate desire to test our intelligence — and prove it to others. The latest puzzle to grab the internet’s attention is a seemingly simple image involving squares, but it’s leaving users second-guessing their own eyes and logic. It’s not just a game of counting — it’s a test of how closely you pay attention to detail. A square-counting puzzle shared on X went viral as users struggled to spot all hidden shapes.(X/Brainy quiz)

The puzzle

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz, this visual riddle invites users to count the total number of squares in a geometric image. At first glance, it appears to be a straightforward task. The image shows a large square divided into a 3x3 grid, giving the impression of nine equal smaller squares. But there's a catch — and that’s where the fun begins.

The real twist lies in the centre

While most users initially count just the nine obvious squares, a closer look reveals a surprise in the centre. Nestled within the middle square is another 2x2 grid, composed of four even smaller squares. This detail adds an unexpected layer of complexity to what seemed like a basic pattern-recognition task.

Check out the puzzle here:

As the image continues to gain traction online, users are discovering that the actual number of squares is far greater than their first estimates. It’s not just about counting the visible individual squares — the challenge lies in spotting all the hidden and overlapping ones as well.

Why brain teasers like this go viral

The internet’s fascination with brain teasers is nothing new — they offer the perfect blend of challenge, curiosity, and instant gratification. Whether it’s an optical illusion or a number riddle, these puzzles captivate users by testing not just what they see, but how they think. They spark competition, conversation, and often, a fair bit of confusion — which is exactly why they spread so quickly across social media platforms.

As with many visual puzzles, this seemingly simple square-counting challenge has ignited lively debates in comment sections. Users are posting wildly different answers, each convinced of their own logic. While some count as few as 9 squares, others insist they’ve found 16, 20, or even more — all depending on how deeply and methodically they examine the hidden and overlapping patterns.

So, how many squares do you see?