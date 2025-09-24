Waves triggered by Super Typhoon Ragasa shatter glass doors, flood Hong Kong hotel lobby

A dramatic video going viral online shows waves crashing through the glass doors of a seaside hotel in Hong Kong, as Super Typhoon Ragasa battered the city with hurricane-force winds and torrential rain. The hotel has been identified as the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Aberdeen, where seawater surged into the lobby, sweeping a man off his feet as staff and guests scrambled to escape. Hotel staff confirmed that no serious injuries were reported. (X/@KingKong9888)

In the video, the water level is seen quickly rising to knee level inside the lobby, and employees can be heard urging people to evacuate. Fortunately, hotel staff later confirmed that no serious injuries were reported.

In a statement to Hong Kong Free Press, the Fullerton hotel said, “No injury is reported; we have deployed additional resources, and are doing all we can to mitigate the impact brought about by the super typhoon to safeguard the safety and well-being of our guests.”

(Also Read: Viral video shows giant sinkhole in Bangkok swallowing cars and electric poles)

Super Typhoon Ragasa

Typhoon Ragasa prompted the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) to raise its highest warning, the T10 signal, at 2:40 am on Wednesday, just an hour after issuing the T9 alert.

The typhoon caused storm surges and widespread flooding, with sea levels rising significantly along the eastern coastline. In some parts of the city, waves reportedly reached the height of lampposts, crashing into housing estates and inundating waterfront roads. Social media posts showed floodwaters sweeping into courtyards and onto major streets early in the morning.

Authorities said that by 9 am, they had received at least 350 reports of fallen trees across the city. The Hospital Authority said 56 people were injured during the storm and received treatment at accident and emergency departments.

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Department has opened 50 temporary shelters in various districts, with nearly 800 residents seeking refuge.

The Observatory warned that rough seas, flooding, and strong winds would continue to pose risks even as Ragasa weakened. Citizens have been urged to remain indoors and stay away from exposed windows and doors.