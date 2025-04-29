According to a recent survey, Gen Z is the generation most likely to use phones while driving, reported the New York Post. The outlet reported that Gen Z makes smarter use of mobile devices than any other generation. However, it was also found that this generation is more prone to commit non-tech “driving sins.” The survey was conducted with 2,000 American drivers. This generation is also more likely to have heated arguments in the car (representative image). (Unsplash/iguelherc96)

Is Gen Z more prone to arguments?

According to the survey, “17% said they’ve had a heated argument over the phone while driving, and another 15% said they’ve argued with someone in the car.” Gen Z is the generation that is most likely to have emotional distractions.

The outlet reported that the survey considered various factors, including legal and distracted driving habits. Digital insurance company Lemonade commissioned the survey.

How does Gen Z use their phone while driving?

According to the survey, 64% of Gen Z users use their mobile phones to play music, and 54% use their devices to get directions.

“Regardless of how often Americans are driving, staying focused behind the wheel is one of the most important things any driver can do — for their own safety and everyone else’s,” Sean Burgess, Chief Claims Officer at Lemonade, told the outlet.

“We all get tempted by distractions, but it’s clear younger drivers who were raised with technology at their fingertips are navigating that with growing awareness,” the leader added. However, the survey also found that Gen Z drivers are more likely to drive even when tired.

“Younger drivers are redefining what it means to be responsible on the road,” Burgess continued. “They’re not just open to tech-enabled insurance — they expect it. From using telematics to unlock better rates to embracing connected features that promote safer driving, Gen Z is showing that modern insurance should meet them where they are: mobile, mindful and data-driven,” the leader added.