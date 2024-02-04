Who are Pookie and Jett? The viral TikTok couple that won't stop trending

It's just another day in the lives of Pookie and Jett, the hyper-viral TikTok couple, to be trending on the internet at all times. The married duo channels much of the Barbie-Ken energy, with Campbell, who's lovingly referred to as ‘Pookie’ by her husband, being “everything”, while Jett is “just” Jett. The TikTok Pookie couple has become a subject of heated controversy in the past few weeks. (Instagram / campbellhuntpuckett)

Much like the usual online trajectory beginning with the rise to fame course, followed by the inevitable tumble, the Pucketts are witnessing something similar.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

About Pookie and Jett

The Georgia-based Puckett couple climbed the ladder of online fame once they started posting TikTok videos via Campbell's account @campbellhuntpuckett. The Mrs has taken it upon herself to keep up with the trend of curating regular posts.

Both of them are often seen flaunting their outfit-of-the-day therein. Jett Puckett has also made it a point to always shower his wife with confidence-boosting hearty comments. And this same attitude of his has helped him win a place in people's hearts.

What TikTok users first saw as awkward secondhand embarrassment was later embraced as sweet, even if mildly off-putting. Eventually, not only were the ‘Pookie couple’ going viral with their videos garnering some millions of views, people even got down to making parody videos of the two.

Also read: Woman hanging upside down in viral window video recounts hilarious break-in

Things then took a wild turn when even Southwest Airlines adopted Jett's meme-worthy jargon and posted a video in reference to one of their planes, “Pookie is looking absolutely fire today”.

Although so far so good, worse was yet to come. Internet-level popularity has become wildly synonymous with people - essentially strangers - looking you up on the internet and critically analysing your whole life. The same fate ultimately met with Campbell Puckett and her husband once their older digital footprint was shone a light on.

What is the Pookie couple controversy about?

Once other TikTokers started digging up their past, some incriminating content with the couple at the centre made it to the forefront. Reddit users posted photos of a woman, who appears to be Campbell, in front of a Confederate flag. This photo now seems to have been removed from a Facebook account that allegedly belonged to ‘Pookie’.

Yet another photo on Pinterest showed her wearing a vintage-styled gown with a big skirt. Many have regarded this to be an “Old South” plantation-themed ball costume. The post was made public by Phi Mu, Campbell's old sorority at the University of Mississippi.

On being met with heated backlash, Campbell addressed the issue through an Instagram story post. She apologised for these other photos that had resurfaced online. Taking full responsibility, she wrote, “At the time these photos were taken, I was 20. I didn’t fully understand the impact of my actions the way I do now, 12 years later.”

Adding on to that, Campbell also made a note of how their whole lives, which they indulge in publicly, were put up for scrutiny. “Because we live our lives so publicly, everything is on the internet, even my mistakes.”

Their story is yet another prime example which proves that in today's world one's digital footprint openly defines us whether we like it or not.