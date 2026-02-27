‘Why can't we be sad for heroes of other faiths in Pakistan?’: Author Salman Rashid asks in tribute post for Maroof Raza

The passing of Maroof Raza, a distinguished retired Indian Army officer and renowned defence analyst, on February 26 has sparked a widespread outpouring of grief. Beyond his decorated military career, Raza was a formidable voice in journalism. As hundreds, including PM Modi, took to social media to pay their respects, a tribute from Pakistani travel author Salman Rashid has gained significant traction. Rashid’s post has sparked an online conversation about religion and nationality. Pakistani author Salman Rashid (L) shared a tribute honouring the late Maroof Raza (R). (X/@odysseuslahori, screengrab)

“I don't know who Maroof Raza was in India. But I am truly moved by the number of Hindus lamenting his passing. Why can't we be sad for heroes of other faiths in Pakistan?” Salman Rashid wrote.

In the next few lines, he asked if anyone remembered Pervaiz Masih. He was a Christian janitor who lost his life while saving Muslim students at the women's campus of Islamabad's International Islamic University in 2009.

Rashid questioned, “Does anyone remember Pervez Masih who gave up his life to save the girls' mess in Islamic Uni, Isb?”

The author’s post promoted a series of reactions, including many from prominent Indian personalities. Renowned author, journalist, and audio storyteller Neelesh Misra responded to Rashid’s post, recalling a conversation from his reporting days with a Pakistani colleague.

“Long years ago, when I worked for The Associated Press, I sat for chai in Kathmandu with a Pakistani colleague from The AP’s Islamabad bureau, a very accomplished photographer and a thorough gentleman. Mid-conversation, he said: ‘Are you telling me that you have Muslims in the army in India? Because we have been told that there are no Muslims in the Indian Army’,” Misra wrote.

He continued, “I was shocked. There are thousands and thousands of Muslims in the Indian Army. If there is a battalion with majority Muslim soldiers and a Hindu commander, the Hindu officer will offer namaz with the soldiers. And vice versa. We have literally had a Muslim Vice Chief.”

Some social media users also criticised Rashid for discussing religion in his tribute post for Raza.

An individual expressed, “Please do not bring religion into it. You are an accomplished writer yourself. I love reading your pieces from Baluchistan. Maroof was simply a nice person.” Another joined, “He was an Indian first.“

An individual wrote, “Sir, he was a great analyst, patriot and gentleman. A great loss.”