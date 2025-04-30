Woman crosses London marathon finish line in her wedding dress, reveals heartbreaking reason

A UK woman whose husband died from blood cancer completed the London marathon while wearing her wedding dress. Laura Coleman-Day has taken on a challenge to run 13 marathons in 12 months as a tribute to her late husband, BBC reported. On her anniversary, Laura Coleman-Day completed the 2025 TCS London Marathon in her wedding dress.(Instagram/londonmarathon)

Coleman-Day decided to put on her wedding dress for the last three miles of the marathon on her wedding anniversary to raise money for a blood cancer research charity.

Tribute to late husband

Coleman-Day ran 23 miles of the marathon before stopping and briefly stopping to put on the dress she wore on her wedding day, so she could be wearing it as she crossed the finish line.

Although it was hot and difficult to run in a dress, she said that she wanted to complete the event. "It was absolutely amazing. The crowds, the atmosphere and running with one of the most inspiring people I've ever met," she told BBC.

Her husband Xander died last year from post-transplant complications from a rare leukaemia which affects the blood and bone marrow. To honour him, she has run 13 races in 12 months for a blood cancer and stem cell research charity.

Kate Walford, her friend, also ran the marathon in memory of her friend of 30 years who died in 2018 from leukaemia.

"Despite the harsh conditions of the heat, we had the most amazing day meeting many other inspirational runners. Watching Laura step into her wedding dress at mile 23 was such an emotional moment, reminding me what she has been through.The support from the crowds was incredible. We crossed the line together and did Xander and Mark proud," she said.

51-year-old Louise Bernadette Butcher, who has had double mastectomy after getting breast cancer, also made headlines when she ran the marathon topless to empower women suffering from the disease.