Woman gets boyfriend’s name tattooed on her forehead, people can't decide it's real or fake

A video of a woman getting her boyfriend’s name written on her forehead by a tattoo artist was shared on social media. The clip has sparked a chatter among netizens with many expressing their doubts about the authenticity of the tattoo. A few also shared how it is a “stupid” thing to do. The woman getting the name 'Kevin' written on her forehead. (Instagram/@ana_stanskovsky)

Instagram user and content creator Ana Stanskovsky posted the video on her page. “Getting my bf’s name tattooed on my face,” she wrote. She also tagged tattoo artist iDos in her post.

The video opens to show the tattoo artist writing the name ‘Kevin’ on her forehead with ink. He then picks up a tattoo gun and fills the writing with black ink.

It didn't take long for people to react to the video. Stanskovsky also received a lot of flak on social media with many sharing how she is going to regret it later.

“That’s the stupidest thing I have ever seen,” wrote an Instagram user. “Is that real ink? If it is, that's the dumbest idea ever,” added another. “She is joking, it’s fake, but it was a good skit they made it look legit,” commented a third. To which, a fourth replied, “It’s real bro! Real! I’m a tattoo artist, man.”

In response to the criticism, Stanskovsky shared another video explaining her reason behind the tattoo. She said that she loves her partner, and the tattoo is a way of showing her love for him. She also added that she will never regret getting it.

“Good luck on a job interview,” commented an Instagram user. “I can't! Please that can't be real,” expressed another. “I can’t believe this,” joined a third. “Show me the worst idea to tattoo, no not that bad,” joked a fourth. “Is it real? I think it is fake,” wrote a fifth.

What did Ana Stanskovsky say about the controversy?

“I don't know why people think getting such a big tattoo on your face is a big deal,” Stanskovsky told the Sun. “And what if we break up? I'll just have to find myself a different Kevin. I'm joking. We will never break up,” she added.

While addressing how some people are calling it fake, Stanskovsky insisted that it is real. "Yes, it's real. It's so fresh, I can't even believe it myself [that] I did it. I haven't told my mom. I think she's going to freak out a little bit,” she further said.

