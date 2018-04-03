Bigg Boss 11’s Benafsha walks the ramp, gets trolled but Hina Khan comes to her rescue

Bigg Boss 11 saw many friendships losing their sheen and many blossoming despite a difficult environment inside the house. One of them was the friendship of Benafsha Soonawalla and Hina Khan.

Hina proved her fondness for Benafsha on social media recently when she stood in between Benafsha and her trolls.

Benafsha recently took part in a fashion show and walked the ramp. This was probably her first time and some on internet found her walk not up to the mark. This led to her getting trolled later.

Here are some of the comments:

If anyone of you wanna have a good laugh than see Benafsha ramp walk for Bombay Times 😂🤣



Dekh lo phir mere saath hasso please 🤣😃



Aisa ramp pe kaun walk karta hai 😸😹 — Meher 🏅 (@OfficialMeher) April 2, 2018

Omg! Just watched #BenafshaSoonawalla's walk for #BombayTimesFashionWeek! Was she walking or dancing on the runway? 😟 Who calls her to close the show. 😒 Cringeworthy af! 😷 — zυlĸαr ɴ. мoмιɴ (@StarTiro_ZN) April 1, 2018

Ohh lol

I laughed so much after watching this 🤣

What the he’ll is she upto🤣

But hina and benafsha are ek hi thali k chate batte🤣

That’s why I’m a Shilpa fan🤣 — Anishaattal (@Anishaattal1) April 3, 2018

Such reactions infuriated Hina who came down heavily on one of them. She quoted a tweet and said, “I want to see YOU walking the ramp once.. let’s see how good will your walk be.. what if it’s her debut..or what if she’s super excited.. why why calling names why spreading negativity.. why #disappointed it’s not always necessary to react the same way someone reacted.”

I want to see YOU walking the ramp once.. let’s see how good will your walk be.. what if it’s her debut..or what if she’s super excited.. why why calling names why spreading negativity.. why #disappointed it’s not always necessary to react the same way someone reacted #peaceout https://t.co/xJJDKQFbbH — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 2, 2018

Benafsha also tweeted and asked everyone to get over the Bigg Boss hate:

And man you guys have got to get over the Bigg Boss hate. When y’all started hating I felt bad for myself. Now I feel bad for y’all. Right now I’m listening to "na tum Jaano na hum" and having pizza. Life’s good ya. Chill maaro. Power to y’all. Bye. — Benafsha (@BenafshaSoona) April 2, 2018

Full marks to Hina for standing up to Benafsha’s critics.

Sometimes, Bigg Boss indeed becomes a place for lifelong friendships.