Bigg Boss 11’s Benafsha walks the ramp, gets trolled but Hina Khan comes to her rescue

Hina Khan proved her fondness for Benafsha on social media recently when she stood by Benafsha after she got trolled.

tv Updated: Apr 03, 2018 18:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hina came to Benafsha’s defence.
Bigg Boss 11 saw many friendships losing their sheen and many blossoming despite a difficult environment inside the house. One of them was the friendship of Benafsha Soonawalla and Hina Khan.

Hina proved her fondness for Benafsha on social media recently when she stood in between Benafsha and her trolls.

Benafsha recently took part in a fashion show and walked the ramp. This was probably her first time and some on internet found her walk not up to the mark. This led to her getting trolled later.

Here are some of the comments:

Such reactions infuriated Hina who came down heavily on one of them. She quoted a tweet and said, “I want to see YOU walking the ramp once.. let’s see how good will your walk be.. what if it’s her debut..or what if she’s super excited.. why why calling names why spreading negativity.. why #disappointed it’s not always necessary to react the same way someone reacted.”

Benafsha also tweeted and asked everyone to get over the Bigg Boss hate:

Full marks to Hina for standing up to Benafsha’s critics.

Sometimes, Bigg Boss indeed becomes a place for lifelong friendships.

