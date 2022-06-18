1 killed, many trapped inside Kabul Gurdwara in Islamic State attack

A security guard has been killed and several members of the Sikh community are believed to be trapped inside Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the Afghan capital of Kabul after Islamic State terrorists attacked the shrine on Saturday morning. The terrorists entered the Gurdwara at around 8.30am IST after shooting the security guard dead.

The attack on Sikh temple followed an explosion outside the gate of the Gurdwara. About 25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were inside the Gurdwara for morning prayers when the attackers entered the premises. While many of them managed to flee, seven to eight people are believed to be trapped inside or feared to be dead, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reports reaching New Delhi suggest three Taliban soldiers have been wounded while at least two attackers have been cornered in the fight.

India expressed concern over the reports of the attack, saying it is currently closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments.

India in the past has offered all support to evacuate Karte Parwan Sikhs, a vulnerable minority community in the country ruled by Sunni Pashtun group.

The attack comes days after the media wing of the Islamic States Khorasan Province, an affiliate of the terror outfit Islamic State, released a video threatening to repeat the 2020 Gurdwara attack. Though the terror outfit also comprises of Sunni Pashtuns, they are sworn enemies of the ruling Taliban. They have been responsible behind killings of hundreds of members of minority communities, including Hazaras, Tajiks, Uzbeks, and Sikhs.

The Sikh community has become even more vulnerable to deadly attacks by terror outfits after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August 2021.

In March 2020, 27 Sikhs were killed and several were injured in a deadly attack by Islamic State terrorists at Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib gurudwara in Kabul's Short Bazaar area.

