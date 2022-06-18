India expresses ‘deep concern’ over Kabul Gurdwara attack

India has expressed deep concern over an attack by armed men on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday morning and said it was closely monitoring the situation.

A group of unidentified armed men stormed the gurdwara on Saturday morning when a number of Sikh worshippers were inside the shrine. The sound of several explosions and gunfire could be heard in video footage posted on social media. One video showed smoke billowing out of the gurdwara.

“We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred gurdwara in that city,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments,” he added.

Some reports suggested the attack had resulted in several casualties. Sikh leaders in Kabul hinted that the attackers may be members of the Islamic State, which has carried out brazen attacks targeting minorities such as Shias and Sikhs over the past few years.

No group has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack.

The Khorasan unit of the Islamic State has emerged as the main challenger to the Taliban, which took over the country in August last year following the chaotic withdrawal of US and Western forces.

Gurdwara Karte Parwan is the main Sikh shrine in Kabul and has been targeted by terrorists on several occasions.

It is believed that a few hundred Sikhs are still in Kabul. India evacuated close to 200 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs after the fall of Kabul last year.