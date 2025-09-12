2 injured in suspected militant attack at hotel outside Jerusalem: Police

Israeli police said Friday that a Palestinian from east Jerusalem had stabbed several guests at a hotel outside of the city, the second suspected militant attack in the area this week. An Israeli border guard walks out of the scene of a stabbing attack in Tzuba (Tzova), on the western outskirts of Jerusalem, on Friday.(AFP)

Israeli paramedics said they were evacuating two men, aged approximately 50 and 25, to the hospital. They said both had been stabbed in their torsos and the older man was in critical condition.

Israeli police said the attacker, who was a hotel employee, was arrested.

The suspect was first tackled to the ground by an off-duty police officer who was spending time with family at the hotel when the stabbing occurred, police said. Other hotel guests then helped restrain the attacker until police arrived.

Officers also took three other people into custody on suspicion of being involved in the attack. There was no information about their identities.

Friday’s stabbing comes days after a shooting by two Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank that killed six people in Jerusalem. The militant Hamas group, which runs Gaza, claimed responsibility for Monday’s attacks.

The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and sparked a surge of violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank.