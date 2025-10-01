Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
26 killed in boat disaster on Nigeria’s Niger river

PTI |
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 09:03 pm IST

The passengers were mostly traders headed to a market in neighbouring Edo State, said Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi state commissioner for information.

An accident involving a boat carrying passengers on the Niger River in north-central Nigeria has killed at least 26 people, an official said on Wednesday.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.(Representational Image/AP)
The cause of the accident was not immediately known.(Representational Image/AP)

The accident happened on Tuesday in the Ibaji area of Kogi state. The passengers were mostly traders headed to a market in neighbouring Edo State, said Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi state commissioner for information.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

“This is a heartbreaking loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, as well as the entire Ibaji local government area, in this moment of grief,” Fanwo said in a statement.

Kogi state government will work with federal agencies to improve waterway safety and prevent a repeat of such accidents, Fanwo said.

Boat accidents are common during the rainy season in remote areas of Nigeria, Africa's most populous country.

The accidents are often caused by overloaded and poorly maintained vessels, which analysts say often operate without life jackets.

At least 31 people were killed last month when an overloaded boat hit a tree trunk in the Borgu area of Niger state.

