29 helicopters, 11 planes and 850 personnel: Turkey battles massive wildfire
Turkey Wildfire: The fire broke out in the district of Gulnar, in the Mediterranean coastal province of Mersin on Wednesday and spread to parts of the nearby district of Silifke, fanned by winds.
More than 1,000 people were evacuated as firefighters on Thursday battled a wildfire in southern Turkey for a second day.
The fire broke out in the district of Gulnar, in the Mediterranean coastal province of Mersin on Wednesday and spread to parts of the nearby district of Silifke, fanned by winds.
At least 29 water-dropping helicopters, 11 planes and about 850 personnel were involved in the effort to extinguish the blaze, according to Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency, AFAD.
Hundreds of homes and at least two hotels were evacuated as a precaution, AFAD said. Seven people who were affected by the fire were being treated in hospitals.
A highway linking Mersin to the nearby province of Antalya, was also closed as a precaution but was reopened on Thursday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Last summer, blazes that were fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, killing at least eight people and countless animals.
The government came under criticism for its inadequate response and preparedness to fight large-scale wildfires, including a lack of modern firefighting planes.
Death toll in China's Sichuan earthquake rises to 82
The death toll from a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan has risen to 82, state media reported on Thursday. Monday's quake, the strongest to hit the province since 2017, has injured more than 270 people, while 35 are missing, CCTV news reported. Authorities have reopened roads to the epicenter of the quake at Luding. The town was rattled by a 2.9 magnitude aftershock late on Wednesday, state media reported.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's surprise Ukraine visit
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday made a surprise trip to Kyiv as the Joe Biden administration announced additional military aid worth over $2 billion for Ukraine and neighbouring countries to face Russia. Antony Blinken travelled in secrecy as he marked his second trip to Kyiv since the Russian invasion in February.
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka swears in 37 junior ministers, two for finance
Sri Lanka swore in 37 junior ministers, including two for the critical finance ministry, the president's office said on Thursday, in a major expansion of the crisis-hit country's government. The island of 22 million people is facing its worst economic turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948. While President Ranil Wickremesinghe remains finance minister, lawmakers Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Shehan Semasinghe were sworn in as state ministers in the finance ministry.
Hong Kong extends vaccine passes to kids as young as five
Hong Kong will include children aged five and above in its COVID-19 vaccine pass scheme from the end of September, the government said on Thursday, as authorities try to boost inoculation levels there. Currently 55% of children aged 12-19 have had three vaccine shots but just 14% in the 3-11 age group. Masks are mandated in most places in Hong Kong and gatherings of more than four people prohibited.
Austria's Volker Turk proposed to be next UN human rights chief: 5 points
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will propose Austria's Volker Turk to be the next High Commissioner for Human Rights, Reuters reported citing a UN document. Traditionally, UN chief consults with the UN's Security Council's permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States - before selecting the High Commissioner. Here are five points on the proposed UN human rights chief Volker Turk: 1. Follow Hindustan Times' World Coverage here 2.
