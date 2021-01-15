3 dead, 24 injured after 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
At least three people have died and 24 been injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island, the country's disaster mitigation agency said on Friday.
The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres (3.73 miles)northeast of the city of Majene, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Several thousand panicked residents fled their homes to seek safety after the quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning but was felt strongly for about seven seconds, the statement said.
The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the office of the West Sulwesi governor were severely damaged, and electricity supplies were also down.
Hours earlier, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck in the same district on Thursday damaging several houses
Straddling the so-called Pacific 'ring of fire', Indonesia, a nation of high tectonic activity, is regularly hit by earthquakes.
In 2018, a devastating 6.2 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands of people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump blacklisting jolts China’s ambitions to take on Boeing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK, South Africa, Brazil, US: Variants of SARS-Cov-1 virus found so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington made a fortress for inauguration after US Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests minorities should be designated vulnerable to Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO-led team in China will start meetings online from quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to unveil coronavirus vaccine distribution plan as cases soar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xi Jinping asks Starbucks' Schultz to help repair US-China ties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare sedition charge gains interest after Capitol attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's team starts @PresElectBiden while clashing with Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US charges MIT professor with grant fraud over hidden Chinese ties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8 people killed, thousands flee in Indonesian earthquake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden announces USD 1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus plan to revive US economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Capitol Hill riots: More than 100 individuals arrested for violence, says FBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Team Pelosi: Democrats who will argue the case for Trump's impeachment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 dead, 24 injured after 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox