Mon, Sept 01, 2025
6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 01, 2025 01:47 am IST

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of Afghanistan earthquake was located near Jalalabad.

A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan’s mountainous Hindu Kush region late Sunday, US seismologists reported. The tremor occurred near the country’s eastern border with Pakistan, raising concerns in a region prone to seismic activity.

6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan(REUTERS)
The epicentre of the earthquake was located 42 kilometres east-northeast of Jalalabad, reported news agency AFP.

The quake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), which can sometimes increase the intensity of shaking experienced on the surface, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS reported that the earthquake struck at 11:47 pm local time (19:17 GMT). Despite the strength and shallow depth of the tremor, there were no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage.

Authorities are likely monitoring the situation closely to assess any delayed impact.

Afghanistan lies in a seismically active zone, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which sits near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Earthquakes are a recurring threat in the region, occasionally causing significant destruction and loss of life.

