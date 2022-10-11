Home / World News / Air raid warnings across Ukraine day after Russian blitz: Report

Air raid warnings across Ukraine day after Russian blitz: Report

world news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:04 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The emergency services also said 19 people had been killed and 105 wounded in Monday's missile strikes.

Russia-Ukraine War: A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

Emergency services put all Ukraine on alert for more missile strikes on Tuesday, a day after heavy Russian attacks.

"Warning. During the day there's a high probability of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. Please remain in shelters for your own safety, do not ignore air raid signals," it said on the Telegram messaging app.

Read more: Russia’s ‘ruthless’ commander for Ukraine war and the Monday's blitz: Explained

The emergency services also said 19 people had been killed and 105 wounded in Monday's missile strikes.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war + 1 more
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out