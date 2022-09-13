Antarctica's 'Doomsday glacier' rapidly melting: What study means for the world
Antarctica's Thwaites glacier: Issuing a stark warning, the scientists said that the one of the largest glaciers- Antarctica's Thwaites- is barely holding on and its disintegration must be paid heed to.
Antarctica's Thwaites glacier is melting at a faster rate than previously expected, scientists said in a new study, published in Nature Geoscience. The melting, which the scientists said had occurred over the course of the last six months, resulted in the retreat of the Thwaites Glacier by almost 1.3 miles (2.1 kilometres) per year. This marks a melting event twice the expected rate.
Issuing a stark warning, the scientists said that the one of the largest glaciers- Antarctica's Thwaites- is barely holding on and its disintegration must be paid heed to.
Read more: Kangaroo kills 77-year-old man who kept it as pet in Australia
Antarctica's Thwaites glacier is melting "twice the rate observed by satellite at the fastest retreating part of the grounding zone between 2011 and 2019," scientists said.
Also called the "doomsday glacier", Antarctica's Thwaites glacier's collapse could be a major threat to the global sea level, raising it by three to ten feet. Melting of the glacier could cause severe flooding in low-lying areas, and submerge coastal regions, scientists had cautioned in 2020.
Read more: Elon Musk vs Twitter: Who is Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko, “wild card” in the clash
Antarctica's Thwaites glacier has been one of the worst hit glaciers by climate change and global warming. International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration, in an estimate released in 2020, had said that if the "doomsday glacier" dissolves fully, it will lead to four per cent of climate change-caused sea-level rise. If, and when the glacier collapses, the effects could be felt as far as New York, scientists had warned.
"Our results suggest that pulses of very rapid retreat have occurred at Thwaites Glacier in the last two centuries, and possibly as recently as the mid-20th Century,” marine geophysicist Alastair Graham, the lead author of the paper said.
-
Kangaroo kills 77-year-old man who kept it as pet in Australia
A man who may have been keeping a wild kangaroo as a pet was killed by the animal in southwest Australia, police said Tuesday. It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936. A relative found Peiter'Mudge'Zatko, “wild card” in the clash The man with “serious injuries” on his property Sunday in semirural Redmond, 400 kilometers (250 miles) southeast of the Western Australia state capital Perth.
-
Elon Musk vs Twitter: Who is Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko, ‘wild card’ in the clash
Peter “Mudge” Zatko was born in Boston, US. He graduated from Berklee School of Music before switching his career to hacking and cyber security. "Mudge" is Peiter Zatko's hacker nickname. After a July 2020 hack on Twitter, the social media network's co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey wanted Peter “Mudge” Zatko to join the micro-blogging platform. Peter “Mudge” Zatko is set to testify before a US committee looking into security practices at Twitter.
-
‘Strong’ typhoon Muifa to make landfall in China: 8 updates
Typhoon Muifa intensified into a strong typhoon and is expected to strengthen as it moves through the East China Sea, making landfall on Wednesday in the coastal areas of Zhejiang province in China, country's national weather forecaster warned. Typhoon Muifa approached Japan's southern islands on September 11. 2, Japan's remote Ishigaki Island, part of the Yaeyami chain at the southwest end of the Okinawa group, were affected by Typhoon Muifa.
-
Forced labour highest in Arab states, followed by Europe, says UN report
While 27.6 million are into forced labour, 22 million are trapped in a forced marriage. More than half of the global total - 15.1 million labourers - is from the Asia and the Pacific countries. This is followed by Europe and Central Asia (4.1 million), Africa (3.8 million), the Americas (3.6 million), and the Arab States (0.9 million).
-
Branded lunch boxes for return to office? New York Times faces staff pushback
The New York Times is reported to be facing a massive defiance from its staff. "The @nytimes is giving employees branded lunch boxes this week as a return-to-office perk. We want respect and a fair contract instead, " Haley Willis, visual investigations reporter, wrote in a tweet. "So I'm working from home this week along with 1,300 of my @NYTimesGuild and @NYTGuildTech colleagues, with support from @WirecutterUnion," she further wrote.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics