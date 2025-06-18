Ayatollah Khamenei warns Donald Trump-led US of 'irreparable consequences'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday reacted to US President Donald Trump's warning that the country should "unconditionally surrender", saying Tehran doesn't answer well to the "language of threat". He also said Israel's attack on Iran is a huge mistake. A handout picture provided by the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office shows him greeting the crowd before addressing the nation on the first anniversary of the death of Iran's former president Ebrahim Raisi. (AFP file photo)

"Israel made a huge mistake and will be punished for that," he said in a speech.

He said Iran will not accept an imposed peace or war.

Referring to Trump's threats, he said: "Those who know Iran's history know that Iranians do not answer well to the language of threat".

He also issued a stern message to the United States.

"They should know that Iran will not surrender, and any US strike will have serious, irreparable consequences," he added.

A series of powerful Israeli airstrikes rocked the Iranian capital early Wednesday, marking the most direct and intense escalation yet in a weeklong military campaign aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. The strikes came just hours after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran’s residents to evacuate and demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender.”

Trump also warned that the US knows where Iran has hidden Khamenei.

"We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he wrote on Truth Social.