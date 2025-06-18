Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ayatollah Khamenei warns Donald Trump-led US of 'irreparable consequences'

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2025 04:27 PM IST

Ayatollah Khamenei also said Israel's attack on Iran is a huge mistake.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday reacted to US President Donald Trump's warning that the country should "unconditionally surrender", saying Tehran doesn't answer well to the "language of threat". He also said Israel's attack on Iran is a huge mistake.

A handout picture provided by the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office shows him greeting the crowd before addressing the nation on the first anniversary of the death of Iran's former president Ebrahim Raisi. (AFP file photo)
A handout picture provided by the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office shows him greeting the crowd before addressing the nation on the first anniversary of the death of Iran's former president Ebrahim Raisi. (AFP file photo)

"Israel made a huge mistake and will be punished for that," he said in a speech.

He said Iran will not accept an imposed peace or war. 

Referring to Trump's threats, he said: "Those who know Iran's history know that Iranians do not answer well to the language of threat". 

He also issued a stern message to the United States. 

"They should know that Iran will not surrender, and any US strike will have serious, irreparable consequences," he added.

A series of powerful Israeli airstrikes rocked the Iranian capital early Wednesday, marking the most direct and intense escalation yet in a weeklong military campaign aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. The strikes came just hours after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran’s residents to evacuate and demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender.”

Trump also warned that the US knows where Iran has hidden Khamenei.

"We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he wrote on Truth Social. 

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Ayatollah Khamenei warns Donald Trump-led US of 'irreparable consequences'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On