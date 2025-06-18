Donald Trump to strike Iran? POTUS's urgent address and Iran's ‘surprise’ claim fuel speculation

As tensions between Israel and Iran continue to escalate following five consecutive days of missile exchanges, speculation is mounting about a possible “US strike on Iran”. This comes amid reports that US President Donald Trump, currently in Washington, held a meeting with his national security team and may soon deliver an “urgent address.” President Donald Trump with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. (File)(REUTERS)

Though there’s no official word from the White House yet, the meeting with the security team reportedly lasted over an hour, with no immediate statement issued afterwards.

Trump had earlier convened his advisers in the White House Situation Room. Ahead of that meeting, he posted on social media, demanding Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” and warning of potential action against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”

Meanwhile, Israel has signalled that it plans to intensify air strikes against Iran, particularly targeting its nuclear infrastructure, military commanders, and strategic assets. US weaponry is seen as critical to Israel’s goal of delivering a potentially decisive blow to Iran’s nuclear program—something it likely cannot accomplish alone.

The conflict erupted late last week when Israel launched a strike, triggering retaliatory attacks and a dangerous escalation in hostilities.

Trump cut short his participation at G7 Summit

Trump cut short his attendance at the G7 Summit in Canada to return to Washington and address the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Prior to Israel’s surprise assault, Iran had been in talks with the US for weeks over a possible nuclear deal.

On Tuesday, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz pledged to intensify the country’s campaign, stating that the military would target “very significant targets in Tehran” and urged residents to evacuate. A spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces added that while it’s too early to evaluate the operation’s full impact, daily strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites are “deepening.”

Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency quoted the armed forces chief of staff as saying the country was planning a “punitive operation” against Israel and issued a warning for residents to evacuate Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Earlier, Trump declared on social media that “we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran,” attributing Israel’s air dominance to US military support.

Vice President JD Vance told reporters that Trump is “making clear to the American people and the entire world that the US policy is that Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon, and part of that is that they are not allowed” to enrich uranium. He added that “there are many different ways and different options at the president’s disposal for how to accomplish that policy goal.”

Meanwhile, US stocks fell on Tuesday as Trump dismissed the possibility of renewed talks with Iran, heightening concerns that the conflict could engulf other parts of the oil-producing region. Oil prices surged, nearing a five-month high.