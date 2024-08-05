Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigns, flees country as protesters storm palace

Bangladesh protests latest updates: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and left the country on Monday, Army chief Waker uz Zaman confirmed, adding that an interim government to take over the power. Outgoing Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (ANI)

Protesters stormed her official residence on Monday afternoon, Channel 24 reported. TV images showed hundreds of people ransacking the building and taking away chicken, fish and vegetables.

BBC Bangla reported that Sheikh Hasina is heading to Tripura capital in Agartala in India.

However, there was no official confirmation about Sheikh Hasina quitting and leaving Dhaka.

The prime minister - who has resigned - earlier left the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on a helicopter with her sister, according to reports.

The private Jamuna television news channel reported that Sheikh Hasina was forced to quit as prime minister after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.

The army chief is expected to address the nation shortly, according to reports.

The government earlier ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka". However, a government agency gave a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1:15 on Monday.

Bangladesh protests: PM Sheikh Hasina resigns | What we know so far