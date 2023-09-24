‘Biden by 10’ trends on X after a poll shows Trump leading by 10 points

In a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll, former President Donald Trump has surged ahead with a 10-point lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 match, causing ‘Biden by 10’ to trend across social media. FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Nevada Republican Party has approved new rules for their presidential caucus that many suspect are meant to help former President Donald Trump. The provisions would bar any candidate from the Feb. 8 caucus if they participate in the state-run primary two days earlier. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP)

The poll, conducted among 1006 adults from September 15-20, revealed that Trump garnered 52% support, while Biden trailed at 42%. This represents a significant shift from a similar survey in May, where Trump held a narrower lead at 49% to 43%. Trump supporters celebrated the results, with Jason Miller, a senior Trump adviser, taking to social media to proclaim, "Heads are EXPLODING at the Jeff Bezos Amazon Washington Post, as President Trump now leads Biden nationally by 10."

The findings underscore broader concerns about President Biden's performance. Only 30% of respondents approved of his handling of the economy, and his overall approval rating stood at 37%, with 56% disapproving. A substantial 74% of voters felt that Biden was too old for another term, given his age of 80, making him the oldest sitting US president.

Despite Trump's age of 77, the majority of Americans, including Democrats, believed he was also too old for another term. Nevertheless, Trump led Biden by one point nationally in the latest RealClearPolitics polling aggregate.

The poll also revealed that 44% of respondents believed their financial situation had deteriorated under Biden's presidency. On immigration, only 23% approved of Biden's approach, while 45% strongly disapproved.

Notably, the survey indicated that 40% of respondents would primarily blame Democrats and Biden for a government shutdown, a departure from historical trends where Republicans were typically held responsible.

Both Trump and Biden remain dominant figures in their respective party's primary contests for the 2024 election, with Trump leading among GOP voters with 54% support and Biden continuing to enjoy support from many Democrats.