How Republican candidates fare against Donald Trump in the race to 2024 Presidential elections, poll says…

United States is set to witness the 2024 Presidential elections and campaigns for the same are heating up. Currently, the sitting US President Joe Biden is a member of the Democratic Party. With an eye on the elections, the opposition Republican Party has got candidates like former US President Donald Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Mike Pence and Chris Christie who are leaving no stone unturned to turn the tide in their favour. United States is set to witness the 2024 Presidential elections and campaigns for the same are heating up.(File Photos)

A recent poll by Fox news has analysed how the Republican candidates are giving current frontrunner Trump a fight in the GOP primary race.

As per the September 2023 poll, Trump is currently the leading candidate among all Republicans in the fray. He enjoys 60% support which is a rise from the 53% in the August poll.

The second position is occupied by DeSantis whose popularity has fallen in comparison to the poll numbers in August. DeSantis has 13% support against the 16% figure in August.

Ramaswamy is at the third place with 11% support. It's a improvement as the gap between him and DeSantis has narrowed.

As per the Fox news poll, the numbers for other candidates are: Haley(5%), Mike Pence (3%), Tim Scott(3%) and Christie(2%).

Notably, in the first GOP debate, Ramaswamy had highlighted some key issues while taking on his fellow Republican candidates and the Democratic Party. As per a poll by Wall Street Journal(in August), thirty-five percent of people opined that Ramaswamy gave the best debate performance.

On the other side, the gap between Republican frontrunner Trump and Democrat frontrunner Biden in terms of support has narrowed. According to the latest Yahoo News/YouGov survey, "Biden and Trump would now tie at 44% apiece among registered voters if the 2024 elections were held today." This is a fall in support for Biden who was leading over Trump by 47% to 41% in last month’s Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

As per the latest Yahoo News/YouGov survey, if the 2024 elections were held today, 7% registered voters remain undecided, while 4% say they would not vote.

Meanwhile, the second Republican debate is set to take place on Wednesday, September 27 which will be hosted by FOX Business and Univision at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.