Home / World News / Biden hails 'good friend' Kishida, says US fully committed to Japan's defence
world news

Biden hails 'good friend' Kishida, says US fully committed to Japan's defence

The cornerstone of US President Joe Biden's visit, which includes meetings with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, in the "Quad" group, will be the launch of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a broad plan providing an economic pillar for US engagement with Asia.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomes US President Joe Biden at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, on May 23, 2022.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomes US President Joe Biden at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, on May 23, 2022. (REUTERS)
Published on May 23, 2022 10:24 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

President Joe Biden assured his "good friend" Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan on Monday that the United States is fully committed to Japan's defence, amid simmering tension with China and the ramifications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The cornerstone of Biden's visit, which includes meetings with the leaders of Japan, India and Australia, in the "Quad" group, will be the launch of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a broad plan providing an economic pillar for US engagement with Asia.

"The US-Japan alliance has long been the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and the United States remains fully committed to Japan's defence," Biden said at the beginning of talks with Kishida at the Akasaka Palace in central Tokyo.

Biden was greeted with a military honour guard that played the anthems of both countries under a bright blue sky.

Earlier, he met Emperor Naruhito, talking briefly at the palace entrance before being ushered inside. The White House said Biden offered greetings on behalf of the American people, highlighting the strength of the US-Japan relationship.

The two are expected to discuss Japan's plans to expand its military reach and capabilities in response to China's growing might. They are also expected to reconfirm close ties in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, agreeing that unilateral changes to the status quo by force are unacceptable.

"It shows that the United States will strengthen its involvement in the Indo-Pacific region no matter what the circumstances," Kishida said ahead of their meeting.

Worries are growing in Asia about an increasingly assertive China, particularly in light of its close ties to Russia, and tension has risen over self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers a renegade province.

North Korea will also be on the agenda, with Biden later on Monday scheduled to meet families of Japanese who were abducted years ago to train spies in North Korea.

But the centrepiece will be the US leader's launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), a programme to bind countries more closely through common standards in areas including supply-chain resilience, clean energy, infrastructure and digital trade.

The United States has lacked an economic pillar to its Indo-Pacific engagement since former President Donald Trump withdrew from a multinational Trans-Pacific trade agreement, leaving the field open to China to expand its influence.

But the IPEF is unlikely to include binding commitments, and Asian countries and trade experts have given a lukewarm response to a programme limited by Biden's reluctance to risk American jobs by offering the increased market access the region craves.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due in Japan for the Quad talks, with Australia's new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, also expected.

Biden arrived in Japan late on Sunday from South Korea and will leave on Tuesday for the United States. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • An employee vacuums inside the Congress Center ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Sunday. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from May 22 to 26.

    Davos Forum is back after 2 yrs, but with less billionaire starpower and no snow

    Ask some of the world's rich and powerful descending on Davos this week and they'll tell you: After a two-year pandemic-enforced hiatus from the Swiss ski resort, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum just isn't going to be the same. The chiefs of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. aren't going. Neither is BlackRock Inc.'s Larry Fink or Steve Schwarzman, the private-equity billionaire.

  • Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese boards the plane to Japan to attend the QUAD leaders meeting in Tokyo, in Canberra, on &nbsp;May 23, 2022. AAP&nbsp;

    Australia's new PM Anthony Albanese heads to Tokyo with climate message

    Australia's new prime minister Anthony Albanese took office Monday, hours before flying to a Tokyo summit with a "message to the world" that his country is ready to engage on climate change. In a hurried post-election schedule, he was flying out a few hours later to join a summit Tuesday with the US, Japanese and Indian leaders, known as the Quad. The new leader says he wants to transform his country, too.

  • The logo of the upcoming World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) is pictured on a window at the congress center, in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 21, 2022.&nbsp;

    Oxfam tells Davos: Time to tax growing billionaire club

    The Covid pandemic has created a new billionaire every 30 hours and now one million people could fall into extreme poverty at the same pace, Oxfam said Monday as the Davos summit returns. Oxfam said it expects 263 million people to sink into extreme poverty this year, at a rate of one million every 33 hours, as soaring inflation has added a cost-of-living crisis on top of Covid.

  • Women walk through the old market as a Taliban fighter stands guard, in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan.

    Taliban leader says women must have their rights based on Islamic values

    Taliban's senior leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai came out in support of women's education rights and said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide a safe education to them in the country. Addressing a gathering to mark the death anniversary of a former Islamic Emirate leader, Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, Stanikzai said that women should be provided with their rights based on Afghan culture and Islamic values, Tolo News reported.

  • No treatment exists, but the symptoms usually clear up after two to four weeks. The disease is considered endemic in 11 African nations.

    UN denounces racist, homophobic monkeypox reporting

    The United Nations' AIDS agency on Sunday called some reporting on the monkeypox virus racist and homophobic, warning of exacerbating stigma and undermining the response to the growing outbreak. UNAIDS said "a significant proportion" of recent monkeypox cases have been identified among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. The disease is considered endemic in 11 African nations.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out