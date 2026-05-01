‘Blast the hell out of them or make a deal’: Trump's 2 options after Iran's 'unsatisfactory' new proposal

US President Donald Trump on Friday cast doubt on the chances of a deal with Iran, saying that he wasn't “happy” with the proposals sent by Tehran as negotiations drag on. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he wasn't “sure” whether the US could reach a deal with Iran. (AFP File)

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he wasn't “sure” whether the US could reach a deal with Iran.

"We just had a conversation with Iran. Let's see what happens, but I would say that I'm not happy... They've got to come up with the right deal. At this moment, I'm not satisfied with what they're offering," Trump said.

"We're doing everything right now, in terms of the negotiation, telephonically. They've made strides, but I'm not sure if they ever get there," he added.

Trump tabled two options regarding Iran: “either blast the hell out of them or make a deal”.

"There are options. Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever, or do we want to try and make a deal?... on a human basis, I'd prefer [a deal]," he said.