Boris Johnson criticises violence at ‘Kill the Bill’ protests as ‘disgraceful’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday condemned “disgraceful attacks” on police officers during ‘Kill the Bill’ protests in Bristol on Friday against a new policing law. “Last night saw disgraceful attacks against police officers in Bristol. Our officers should not have to face having bricks, bottles and fireworks being thrown at them by a mob intent on violence and causing damage to property. The police and the city have my full support,” Johnson tweeted.

Ten people were arrested by the Bristol City Police, said the Avon and Somerset Police in an official press release. Demonstrators had gathered in front of a police station in Bristol for a sit-down protest against the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, which is currently going through the British parliament. This was the third such ‘Kill the Bill’ protest in the UK, two other similar protests in Bristol also witnessed clashes between demonstrators and the police.

Avon and Somerset Police said on Saturday that police officers were attacked with glass bottles and bricks, fireworks were launched against the mounted police, and one police horse was covered in paint. “Officers repeatedly encouraged people to disperse but once the atmosphere changed and people became physical it was necessary to take action,” said the police in an official statement.

Johnson’s home secretary Priti Patel joined him in condemning the attacks. “I am disgusted by the disorder in Bristol and the violence being directed towards the police,” tweeted Patel.

The Associated Press reported that police have been accused of a “heavy-handed response and of exaggerating the scale of injuries to officers” after it went back on an initial report of injuries. The UK police have come under the scanner in recent months, starting with the Metropolitan Police breaking up a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard, who was murdered by a police officer, for violating coronavirus restrictions.