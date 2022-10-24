Home / World News / Boris Johnson rules himself out in UK PM race: Read full statement

Boris Johnson rules himself out in UK PM race: Read full statement

world news
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 02:04 AM IST

Boris Johnson: Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson said that he would not contest the Tory leadership elections, media reports said.

Boris Johnson: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

As former British prime minister Boris Johnson announced that he will not stand for the Tory leadership, he asserted that he is "well placed" to deliver a victory in the 2024 general election.

“There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday,” Boris Johnson said.

Read Boris Johnson's full statement as reported by British media here:

"In the last few days I have been overwhelmed by the number of people who suggested that I should once again contest the Conservative Party leadership, both among the public and among friends and colleagues in Parliament.

I have been attracted because I led our party into a massive election victory less than three years ago - and I believe I am therefore uniquely placed to avert a general election now.

A general election would be a further disastrous distraction just when the government must focus on the economic pressures faced by families across the country.

I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 - and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow. There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday.

But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament.

And though I have reached out to both Rishi and Penny - because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest - we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this.

Therefore I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds.

I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time."

