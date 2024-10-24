BRICS Summit 2024: Kazan Declaration airs concerns over ‘coercive measures’

New Delhi: The Kazan Declaration adopted at the Brics Summit expressed concern at the “disruptive effect of unlawful unilateral coercive measures, including illegal sanctions”, on the world economy, global trade, and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals. “Such measures undermine the UN Charter, the multilateral trading system, sustainable development and environmental agreements,” it said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other world leaders at the BRICS summit in Kazan on Wednesday. (AFP)

Without referring to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the declaration expressed concern at the “rise of violence and continuing armed conflicts”, and called for peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy, inclusive dialogue and consultations. “We stress the need to engage in conflict prevention efforts, including through addressing their root causes,” it said.

Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Wednesday the Brics summit declaration demonstrated that the organisation had no unified position on the war in Ukraine.

“Moscow’s attempts to impose an idea of an alleged alternative position of the so-called Global South regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine have failed again,” the ministry said in a statement. “The declaration demonstrated that the Brics as an association does not have a joint position on Russian aggression against Ukraine,” it added.

The declaration expressed “grave concern” and alarm over the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and southern Lebanon, particularly the “unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and in West Bank as a result of the Israeli military offensive, which led to mass killing and injury of civilians, forced displacement and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure”. It called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and detainees from both sides and the unhindered supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and cessation of all aggressive actions.

The Brics states condemned all forms of terrorism, describing it as a common threat that requires a comprehensive and balanced approach. “We recognise that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivations, and stress the need to ensure strong collective response to the persistent and emerging terrorist threats without double standards,” the declaration said, calling for decisive measures to counter cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and other forms of support.