Britain urges North Korea not to sell arms to Russia: 'Abide by…'

Reuters |
Sep 13, 2023 06:09 PM IST

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for a rare summit.

Britain on Wednesday urged North Korea to end talks over the sale of arms to Russia, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for a rare summit.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia.(Reuters)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia.(Reuters)

"We urge the DPRK to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and to abide by public commitments Pyongyang has made not to sell arms to Russia," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson told reporters.

"This visit serves to highlight Russia's isolation on the global stage, and as the world unites against Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine and he has been forced to turn to regimes such as North Korea."

