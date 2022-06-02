Canada accuses Chinese jets pilots of ‘risky behavior’ in international airspace
Canada's military has accused Chinese airforce pilots of unprofessional and risky behavior during their recent encounters in international airspace.
The Canadian aircraft involved were deployed in Japan as part of a multinational effort to enforce United Nations sanctions against North Korea, which has faced international penalties over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program.
Canadian Armed Forces said Wednesday the People's Liberation Army Air Force "did not adhere to international air safety norms" on several occasions.
"These interactions are unprofessional and/or put the safety of the (Royal Canadian Air Force) personnel at risk."
In some instances, the Canadian crew had to quickly modify their flight path to "avoid a potential collision with the intercepting aircraft," the statement read.
At times, Chinese planes tried to divert Canadian aircraft from their flight path and flew so close that the crew was "very clearly visible," the statement read.
Also read: China, Russia fighter jets flew near as PM Modi was at Quad meet: Japan minister
The statement said such interactions in international airspace during UN-sanctioned missions were becoming more frequent, adding that "these occurrences have also been addressed through diplomatic channels."
US intelligence has said that North Korea appears to be preparing its first nuclear test since 2017.
The United States on Thursday forced a vote at the UN Security Council on toughening sanctions after North Korea carried out a series of rocket launches including, according to US and South Korean officials, of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The United States said the test was a brazen violation of a unanimous UN resolution in 2017 that warned of further consequences for tests of long-range missiles or nuclear weapons.
But China, North Korea's main ally, and Russia, whose relations with the West have deteriorated sharply over its Ukraine invasion, both vetoed the resolution, saying that new sanctions would be counterproductive and raise tensions.
Also read: US F-18 jet, in India to showcase operational capability, spotted over Goa sky
In June 2019, two Canadian naval vessels were "buzzed" by Chinese fighter jets when they sailed through the East China Sea.
The ships had been shadowed by several Chinese vessels and aircraft as they transited through the maritime region.
-
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
-
One killed, six injured after twin quakes hit China's Sichuan province
Citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, state news agency Xinhua reported that the epicentre was at a depth of 17 kilometres. The US Geological Survey said that the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
-
Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception
"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a visit to Iron Beam system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He has predicted the system to enter service by early 2023.
-
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics