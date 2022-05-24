China, Russia fighter jets flew near as PM Modi was at Quad meet: Japan minister
- Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tokyo had expressed "grave concerns" to Russia and China over the flights, which came as leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan held talks on regional security.
Chinese and Russian fighter jets carried out joint flights over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea on Tuesday as leaders of the Quad bloc met in Tokyo, Japan said.
Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tokyo had expressed "grave concerns" to Russia and China over the flights, which came as leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan held talks on regional security.
-
'Attempt to assassinate Putin two months ago', says top Ukraine official: Report
Russian president Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt around two months ago, a top Ukraine intelligence officer told Ukrainska Pravda, an online newspaper based in Kyiv. "I repeat, this attempt was unsuccessful. There was no publicity... but it took place." "Putin is operating... in a smaller and smaller grouping. He has fewer contacts... fewer public engagements... (any) attempt would be hugely complex." One plot - Australia's News.com said - was before the 2012 presidential election.
-
Pak will not hold elections before 2023, warns Imran Khan against 'gravedigging'
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif-led government has rejected demands by ousted prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold elections immediately. N) said polls would only be held in August 2023 - after the government finishes its term - a report by Pakistan's Express Tribune said quoting sources. He would meet protesters on the Srinagar highway. However, per Pak media outlets, the government will not allow Imran Khan's rally at that location.
-
Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices; petrol at all-time high of 420 rupees per litre
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Tuesday raised the petrol price by 24.3 per cent and diesel by 38.4 per cent, a record hike in fuel prices amidst the country's worst economic crisis due to the shortage of foreign exchange reserves. With the second fuel price hike since April 19, now the most-used Octane 92 petrol would cost 420 rupees (USD 1.17) and diesel 400 rupees (USD 1.11) a litre, an all-time high.
-
'Is Russia not big enough...': Ukraine grandma asks Putin after home is bombed
'God heard me... God is watching over me' - the fervent words of 82-year-old Maria Mayashlapak, who clings to life in Ukraine's Bakhmut afteMaria'ser home was destroyed by Russian artillery fire, forcing her to live among the ruins and in fear of the next - fatal - attack. Entire houses have been wrecked and only burnt wooden posts and piles of mud remain where once there were picturesque village homes.
-
'I kill criminals, not kids...': Philippine's Rodrigo Duerte smacks down Putin
Outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the killings of innocent civilians in Ukraine, saying while the two of them have been tagged as killers, “I kill criminals, I don't kill children and the elderly.” Duterte, who steps down on June 30 when his turbulent six-year term ends, has presided over a brutal anti-drugs crackdown that has left more than 6,000 mostly petty suspects dead.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics