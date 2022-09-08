Home / World News / Canada stabbing spree: Police arrest final suspect Myles Sanderson, manhunt ends

Canada stabbing spree: Police arrest final suspect Myles Sanderson, manhunt ends

Updated on Sep 08, 2022 04:49 AM IST

Myles Sanderson along with his brother Damien are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18 others in Saskatchewan in a string of stab attacks that happened on Sunday.

Police and investigators are seen at the side of the road outside Rosthern, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Kelly Geraldine Malone/The Canadian Press via AP)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have arrested Myles Sanderson, 32, the final suspect in Sunday's stabbing incident that happened in Saskatchewan, a statement said. He has been taken into custody, it added.

Myles along with his brother Damien are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18 others in the stabbing incident. He has a long criminal record that includes 59 convictions and was absconding since the incident happened. On Monday, Damien was found dead in a grassy area, and police have been probing if Myles killed his brother.

With the capture of Myles, the manhunt that entered its fourth day on Wednesday, ended.

"There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation," an alert by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

Myles was located near the town of Rosthern in Saskatchewan at around 3.30pm local time, the police statement informed. Earlier on Wednesday, police issued an emergency alert and warned people near the town of Wakaw in Saskatchewan to shelter in their place, and not approach any suspicious person. The alert was issued after an individual armed with a knife was reported to be travelling in a stolen vehicle in central Saskatchewan, which cops said may be linked to the mass stabbings, Reuters reported.

The rampage had raised concerns on why Myles, a former con with a long criminal record, was roaming free on the streets in the first place. He was released on parole in February this year while serving a four-year prison term on various charges, including robbery and assault. Police, however, were on the hunt for him since May since Myles was reported to have violated his release terms on multiple occasions. He was granted “statutory release”, which is given to prisoners once they serve two-thirds of their sentence. However, the parole board can impose restrictions on this freedom, and should inmates flout them - which Myles did on innumerable occasions - they can be put back in jail.

Canadian public safety minister Marco Mendicino said on Wednesday there will be an investigation into the parole board's assessment of Myles, adding that he wanted to know the reasons behind the decision to release him.

“I'm extremely concerned with what occurred here. A community has been left reeling,” he added.

Mendicino further stated that authorities ought to make sure that nothing like this happens again.

Authorities have not yet provided a motive behind the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies)

