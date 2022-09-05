10 killed, 15 injured in Canada stabbing spree
The incidents occurred at the James Smith Cree Nation area and the town of Weldon. Police identified two suspects: 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and 30-year-old Myles Sanderson
TORONTO: Canadianlaw enforcement was hunting for two suspects, after a stabbing spree on Sunday claimed ten lives in the western prairie province of Saskatchewan.
According to the Saskatchewan unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the attacks were carried out at 13 locations and at least 15 persons were injured other than those killed.
The incidents occurred at the James Smith Cree Nation area and the town of Weldon. At a press conference on Sunday, Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said, “We are currently actively looking for it, dedicating maximum resources to this.”
Police identified two suspects: 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and 30-year-old Myles Sanderson. Blackmore warned they “are considered armed and dangerous”.
Following the stabbings, the James Smith Cree Nation announced a state of emergency which will remain in place till September 30.
Reacting to the tragedy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted they were “horrific and heartbreaking.” In a statement released by the prime minister’s office late on Sunday night, he added, “I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured many more.”
He said the government was in touch with the impacted First Nation, adding, “Those responsible for today’s abhorrent attacks must be fully brought to justice.”
Earlier, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe expressed his shock over rampage, as he said, “I want to offer my deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Saskatchewan to all of the family and friends of the victims of today’s horrific attacks.”
Police in the provincial capital of Regina stated the suspects may have been in the city around 11.45am in “a black, Nissan Rogue.” It cautioned, “If in the Regina area, take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence.”
The RCMP unit in Melfort sounded a province-wide “Dangerous Persons Alert” early on Sunday morning “after several calls of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation.”
In an update issued later, it said, “There are multiple victims, multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. Early indications may be that victims are attacked randomly.”
