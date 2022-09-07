Canada stabbing incident: Police continue hunt for 2nd accused
Police searched for 32-year-old Myles Sanderson as part of the ongoing investigation into the homicides on September 4. On Monday, the body of his brother, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson was located at around 11.30am at the James Smith Cree Nation, the epicentre of the stabbings in Canada
TORONTO: Canadian law enforcement continued its manhunt for a suspect in the stabbing spree that claimed ten victims on Monday. Police searched for 32-year-old Myles Sanderson as part of the ongoing investigation into the homicides on September 4.
A release from the Saskatchewan unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said he was “wanted on a Canada-wide Warrant for his arrest’ and faced multiple charges including three related to murder.
On Monday, the body of his brother, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson was located at around 11.30am at the James Smith Cree Nation, the epicentre of the stabbings. Later in the afternoon, Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Investigation Section confirmed it was his corpse. “We can confirm he has visible injuries, not believed to be self-inflicted at this point,” Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP noted.
The outlet Regina Leader-Post reported that dozens of vehicles, along with a heavily-armoured truck and a police helicopter, combed the James Cree First Nations and its surroundings as Myles Anderson was thought to be holed up in a house in the community or in the vicinity. However, the search proved fruitless.
Saskatchewan RCMP tweeted it had “determined that he is not located in the community”. It added, “As the whereabouts of Myles Sanderson remain unknown, the emergency alert is active for the entire province and we continue to urge the public to take appropriate precautions.”
Myles Anderson, according to a report in Global News, was released early from prison this year, as authorities believed, according to a Parole Board of Canada document, that he did “not present an undue risk to society if released on statutory release”. That referred to mandatory release after two-third of a sentence is served. He had been arrested in June 2018. He was a history sheeter with 59 criminal convictions, according to the outlet.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe expressed optimism that he would be located, as he said, “I have no doubt the RCMP and the relevant authorities will find him. Sooner, rather than later, I think, would be everyone’s preference, including the enforcement authorities.”
Following the stabbings, the James Smith Cree Nation announced a state of emergency which will remain in place till September 30.
